Governor & Lt. Governor Celebrate 2024 Pheasant Opener

SLEEPY EYE (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan helped celebrate the Pheasant Hunting Opener on Saturday. The duo took part in the Governor's Opener in Sleepy Eye which included a public lands celebration, community gathering, hunters' breakfast, and a post-hunt lunch.

Office of Governor Tim Walz Office of Governor Tim Walz loading...

Governor Walz hunted on the land of Matt Kucharski, former chair of the National Pheasants Forever Board. He was joined by Marilyn Vetter, President and CEO of Pheasants Forever, and Scott Rall, President of Nobles County Pheasants Forever. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan hunted on the land of Tim Kraskey, Chapter President of Brown County's Pheasants Forever. Her party included Lauren Bennett McGinty, Explore Minnesota Tourism's Executive Director, and Sleepy Eye Senior High School Student Lilly Kallevig among others.

Get our free mobile app

Office of Governor Tim Walz Office of Governor Tim Walz loading...

Governor Walz says hunting is a time-honored tradition that boosts the tourism economy and brings people together outdoors. More than 400,000 Minnesotans participate in the state's hunting activities each year and the pheasant, grouse and quail hunting industries have a multi-million dollar impact on the state's economy.

Office of Governor Tim Walz Office of Governor Tim Walz loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!