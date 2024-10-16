Location Revealed For 2025 Governor’s Pheasant Opener

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The city for the 2025 Governor's Pheasant Opener has been unveiled. Ortonville has been chosen to host the event on October 10th and 11th next year.

The Big Stone Aree Chamber of Commerce applied on behalf of Ortonvwille and the town was selected based on the criteria of hunting land, travel, tourism opportunities, and community support. Governor Walz says he is excited for Ortonville to host the opener and help celebrate public lands, and outdoor recreation, and Ortonville offers an excellent location for the annual event.

Ortonville is located along the western border of the state about 190 miles west of the Twin Cities and is known for its exceptional hunting, and fishing within the county and its scenic landscapes. It is the Big Stone County seat and has a population of 2,021.

