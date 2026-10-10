PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- It is your chance to "Come On Down" right here in Minnesota this winter. The Price Is Right Live will have fans running for the podium at the Mystic Lake Showroom for three days in February.

Can you play some of the iconic games?

You can register for a chance to play classic games like Plinko, Secret X, Chiffhangers, and spin the Big Wheel for a chance at the fabulous Showcase. One lucky winner could win a trip for two to Los Angeles to view a taping of The Price Is Right TV show in person. The Price Is Right Live has been packing theaters for over 20 years and awarded over $15 million in cash and prizes.

How many shows will there be, and when can I get tickets?

There will be shows at 8:00 p.m. on February 19th, a 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. show on February 20th, and a 3:00 p.m. show on February 21st. Tickets to see The Price Is Right Live go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

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