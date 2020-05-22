St. Cloud Man Wins Car, Drone on ‘The Price Is Right’

ST. CLOUD -- You might see a St. Cloud man driving around the city in a brand new car. Bradley Hoelscher won a Mitsubishi Mirage valued at over $16,300 on the episode of 'The Price Is Right" that aired Friday on Channel 4 CBS.

Hoelscher was the first studio audience member called down to contestant's row but was the very last contestant to make it up on stage.

He won a drone valued at over $700 to get up on the stage.

He played the game "Pass The Buck" to win the car.

Last week we told you that Hoelscher was out in California with his wife back in early March when they decided to get free tickets for the show which was taped ahead of time.