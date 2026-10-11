UPDATE: Missing Alexandria Man Found
UPDATE: The Alexandria Police Department says Gregory Shoultz has been found. The police thank everyone for their help in locating him and for sharing the information.
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 22-year-old Gregory Shoultz was last known to be near the Minnesota-Iowa border.
Missing Person Alert Issued For Gregory Shoultz
He was heading towards Des Moines on October 9th. Authorities say he may be driving a slate blue 2022 Subaru Legacy with Minnesota license plate ZDC-878. Shoultz is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.
The Alexandria Police Department says there are concerns for Shoultz's safety and well-being. Anyone who may have seen Shoultz or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151 or 911.
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