ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Newport Healthcare in St. Cloud has informed the state it has laid off nearly 70 of its workers.

The company, listed as Monroe Operations LLC, operates at Newport Health at 1726 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud, in the former St. Cloud Children's Home.

According to the WARN notice by the state, the permanent layoffs were on Wednesday and Thursday.

Positions affected by the layoff/closure include Advanced Nurse Practitioners, Art Therapists, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors, Director of Residential Programs, Housekeeping, LPNs, the Manager of Operations, Primary Therapist, Teachers, Security Guards, along with other positions.

The affected employees are not represented by a union.

We told you back in April of 2021 that Newport Healthcare bought the St. Cloud

Children's Home from the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud in 2020.

Read More: New Owner of St. Cloud Children's Home to Open Treatment Center |

They were operating an adolescent residential treatment facility.