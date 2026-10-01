SCSU President Identifies Reasons for Drop in Enrollment

St. Cloud State University has seen enrollment decline consistently since 2010. St. Cloud State University President Greg Tomso says comparing 2010 to 2025, SCSU is down approximately 46%. He says the early numbers this fall show the numbers have declined somewhat.

Enrollment Decline Reasons

Enrollment numbers reported in the fall of 2025 were 9,646 and Tomso says they are down 7% compared to those numbers in 2026. He says about half of the enrollment loss from this year is from international students who are having trouble getting visas. He says the other top reason for enrollment loss is what he refers to as the "demographic cliff". Tomso explains "we are losing 2% of our high school students every year for the next 10 years".

Police Support SCSU

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says St. Cloud State has always been an important part of the community. He says 60% of the Police Department are alumni including himself. Oxton says it is important that people understand that the perception of lack of safety on campus is a falsehood and that shouldn't be the reason to not attend SCSU.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University

Homecoming This Weekend

St. Cloud State is celebrating homecoming this week. Events include the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The renovations included the removal of the old chiller and installment of the new one. Tomso says the project has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget. Additional events include a bonfire, swimming, volleyball, and Homecoming Gala for alumni.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with President Tomso and Police Chief Oxton, click below.