Two Injured In Highway 23 Crash Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 23 in Benton County.
A vehicle was turning westbound onto Highway 23 from Edgemont Drive while a second vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 23 when they collided in the intersection.
Get our free mobile app
Sixty-year-old Bradley Yde of St. Cloud and 25-year-old Alexandra Wuebkers of St. Cloud were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by Mayo Ambulance and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz