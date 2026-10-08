ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 23 in Benton County.

A vehicle was turning westbound onto Highway 23 from Edgemont Drive while a second vehicle was driving eastbound on Highway 23 when they collided in the intersection.

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Sixty-year-old Bradley Yde of St. Cloud and 25-year-old Alexandra Wuebkers of St. Cloud were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by Mayo Ambulance and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.