LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was struck and killed by a train.

Get our free mobile app

The Police Department says the incident happened on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. near 9th Avenue and Lindbergh Drive Northwest in Little Falls.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Thomas Balaski of Little Falls. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. The Little Falls Police Department was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, and the Little Falls Fire Department.