LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Initiative Foundation has awarded nine grants totaling over $58,000 to central Minnesota nonprofits to strengthen their organizations and respond to urgent community needs.

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Among the organizations receiving funding is the District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation.

They'll use the $10,000 grant they received to improve communications, raise visibility, and connect with donors.

Additional grant recipients are Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Ellison Center in St. Cloud, and Sherburne County Area United Way in Elk River.

Initiative Foundation grants are designed to meet long-term development goals and immediate community needs.