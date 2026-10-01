Tomso and Oxton Say Statistics Show SCSU is a Safe Campus

Safety is a big deal for St. Cloud State University President Dr. Gregory Tomso. He says he took the crime numbers gathered for the past 3 years at St. Cloud State and compared them to other campuses and cities of similar size with resident halls in the United States. Tomso says the numbers showed St. Cloud State University is 68% safer than the mean. He says "we're one of the safest campuses in the country".

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Chief Oxton Breaks Down the Numbers

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton agrees with the statistics presented by President Tomso. He says "there is virtually zero crime on campus". Oxton says that is the campus area itself which also includes the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and Halenbeck Hall.

How Data Is Determined

Oxton pulled data from 2021-2025 in regards to crime in the areas around campus. He indicates the statistics show crime is down from 2021 to 2025 by 30%. He says when determining what are the most dangerous cities in the state, reportable crime is taken into account divided by the population. Oxton says based on that formula, Bemidji is often times considered the most dangerous city in Minnesota. He believes the numbers aren't quite right because Bemidji Police serves approximately 130,000 people but the data only takes into account the 18,000 population in the city of Bemidji. St. Cloud Police serves approximately 200,000 people in the area but the population taken into account is approximately 70,000.

Downtown is Safer Than People Think

Oxton says there is a perception that downtown isn't safe and that "just isn't true". He says crime numbers downtown are very low and that includes bar close, which hasn't always been the case. Oxton says the dynamic and enrollment has changed at St. Cloud State and the amount of underage drinking and drinking activity on campus, near campus and downtown has decreased considerably.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with President Tomso and Police Chief Oxton, click below.