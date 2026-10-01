Highway 15 Collision In Collinwood Township Injures Both Drivers
DASSEL (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle collision in Meeker County on Thursday morning.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. in Collinwood Township near Dassel.
A car driven by 29-year-old Jordan Welsch of St. Cloud was traveling south on Highway 15. A second vehicle driven by 37-year-old Bradley Weber of Hutchinson was traveling north on Highway 15. They collided near the intersection with County Road 18.
Both Welsch and Weber suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Weber was taken to Hutchinson ER.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff's Office and the Dassel Fire Department.
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