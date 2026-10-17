ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A big rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday to encourage people to vote. Americans for Democracy of St. Cloud will hold a No Kings Rally from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on the sidewalks outside the St. Cloud Public Library.

No Kings Rally in St. Cloud Focuses on Voter Registration and Early Voting

The rally is one of over 2,500 planned across the country for Saturday. Unlike past rallies, which were focused on President Trump’s policies, immigration policy concerns, and anti-authoritarianism, this rally is focusing on voting and encouraging people to get out and vote early.

No Kings Rally to Help Residents Prepare for Midterm Elections

Americans for Democracy of St. Cloud says people will be able to get information about voter registration, polling locations, early voting, absentee voting, and volunteer opportunities.

The goal of the St. Cloud and National rallies is to mobilize voters ahead of the November 3rd midterm elections. The rally is open to the public, and Americans for Democracy encourages community members to bring friends, family, neighbors, and signs supporting early voting.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Sparky Seal In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt