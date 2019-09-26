Minneapolis Mayor Not Supporting Trump During Upcoming MN Visit

President Trump announced he is coming to Minnesota on Thursday, October 10th for a campaign rally. The rally will be taking place at Target Center in Minneapolis, and Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement regarding the event.

Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting President of the United States to Minneapolis and to showcase all our city has to offer on the national stage. But these aren't ordinary circumstances. Since taking office President Trump's actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis' diverse communities. On October 10th, our entire city will stand not behind the President, but behind the communities and people who continue to make our city - and this country - great. While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis.

Of course this statement is super polarizing. The comments are either strongly supporting Mayor Frey, or strongly opposing him. The middle-of-the-road people were nowhere to be found in that comment section.

Love him or hate him, President Trump is coming to Minnesota.

