UNDATED (WJON News) -- One lucky Minnesotan is now a millionaire. A lottery player in Montgomery, Minnesota's $1 million Powerball prize turned in $2 million on Wednesday.

Powerball Player Hits Two Million With PowerPlay Option

The prize was doubled thanks to the PowerPlay option by matching all five numbers in the October 14th drawing. PowerPlay is the optional feature that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a number drawn before each Powerball drawing that you can add to your ticket for an additional $1 per play.

OAM Food And Fuel Sells Two Million Powerball Winner

The winning ticket was bought at OAM Food and Fuel located at 301 4th St. SW in Montgomery, a small town with a population of only 3,249 people. OAM will get a $5,000 bonus as well for selling the winning ticket, which is an added benefit to businesses that sell Minnesota State lottery games.

In Minnesota, lottery prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes over $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery Headquarters in Roseville. Since 1990, the lottery has raised over $4.4 million for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans, with over $1.8 million going towards preserving and restoring Minnesota's environment.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019. Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias