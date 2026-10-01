Minnesota Orchards And Cideries Offer Fall Family Adventures Across The State

Fall is a great time of year to visit an orchard or cidery in Minnesota. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to breakdown the locations to visit in Minnesota.

Orchards in the Twins Cities Area

Juliot says the Twin Cities metro area offers great orchard options that include Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater. Aamodt's is "the Home of the Honeycrisp". They have over 6,000 apple trees over 50 acres. Whistling Well Farm is located in Hastings. The property's well whistles when the wind hits it just right. Every coin or dollar tossed in the well is matched by a donation to the M Health Masonic Children's Hospital nurses fund.

Orchards southeast of St. Cloud

Deer Lake Orchard fan be found in Buffalo. It is a family owned farm with owners Yuri and Jill Preugschas and their 6 kids running the farm since 2011. They have 30 apple varieties on 20 acres. Luce Line Orchard is located in Watertown. It has 10,000 trees of 9 varieties. They offer a corn cannon and a 115 year old restored barn.

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Cideries in Minnesota

Milk & Honey Ciders is one of the many cideries in Minnesota. Milk & Honey is located in St. Joseph and offers their own orchard with 30-plus varieties of apples. 1910 Sip House is located in Battle Lake. They craft small batches of hard cider based on their Ethel's Dry Cider blend of 45% Honeycrisp, 45% Sweetango and 10% Zesta.

Unique Ciders in Twin Cities Area

Keepsake Cidery is located in Dundas. Customers can try their Chestnut Crab cider. Sociable Cider Werks is located in Minneapolis. They offer a hazy, semi-sweet blend of apples and blueberry. Sociable Cider Werks also has a large patio and food trucks. Another Minneapolis cider house is Urban Forage Winery and Cider House. They harvest fruit, vegetables, hops and flowers from trees and farms crafting small batches by hand.

Wild State Cider

Wild State Cider is located in Duluth. It is an all natural cider made from the choicest dessert apples. They have year round flavors that include Hazy Pink Pineapple, Peach Basil and Apple Pie.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.