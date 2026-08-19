The Minnesota State Fair will run from Thursday August, 27 - Labor Day, September 7. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight 25 must-do things at the fair this year.

Classic Rides

Juliot says the giant slide is an iconic ride everyone has to do at least once. He says it's simple, grab a mat and get ready. Another classic to-do is the Ye Old Mill. The Ye Old Mill has been in operation for more than 100 years. The State Fair offers one of the tallest Ferris wheels in North America.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

New Attractions

New attractions at the State Fair this year include the opportunity to come face to face with dinosaurs. It's presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota. The Mighty Midway has two new attractions for those in attendance, Thor and Juke Box funhouse.

See the Fair from Above

The Fair can also give people a view from above by using the SkyGlider or Skyride. It allows for seeing the fair without all the walking. The iconic Space Tower is also a unique option. The parade at the Fair starts daily at 2pm featuring high school band competitions, floats, animals and visiting royalty.

Art

There are plenty of art opportunities by viewing the Fine Arts Building, attending a free concert at the Leine Lodge Bandshell, International Bazaar, Schell's Stage or Schilling Amphitheater. The Grandstand also offers shows for those willing to pay for a concert. This year's shows include Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt, Weird Al Yankovic and En Vogue.

Butter Sculptures

The Butter Sculptures are another classic attraction at the fair. Princess Kay of the Milky Way and her court have their likenesses carved into a 90-pound block of butter in the Dairy building.

2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON 2025 Minnesota State Fair, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

New Foods

Lots of new foods are reason enough to attend the State Fair each year. New food options include Pickle Pie, Cracklin' Corn Ribs, Korean BBQ Bao Buns, Hmong Corndog, Elote Tots and more. A bucket of Martha's Cookies with a cup of milk can be a great option. Minnesota made drinks are also a feature at the state fair. They include Lift Bridge Brewery's Mini Donut Beer and a locally produced flight at the Minnesota Wine Country stand. Don't forget to check out cheese curds and the numerous items to eat on a stick.

Agriculture

Minnesota is a state that depends heavily on agriculture. Juliot says the Agriculture building offers lots to see along with 4-H options, seed art and animals. Other events to take in, include lumberjacks hard at work, stunt dogs, and a llamas costume contest.