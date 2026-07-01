Planning a road trip over 4th of July weekend? Jake Juliot of Explore Minnesota has some suggestions of road side attractions to seek out.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Central Minnesota

Big Ole is a 28-foot tall, helmeted Viking warrior located in Alexandria. He is an artifact of the 1965 World Fair in New York. The Nyberg Sculpture Park is located in the small town of Vining. It was created by resident Ken Nyberg, where he sculpted metal scraps to recreate elephants, rhinos, a giant bug and pliers. Otto the Otter is located in Fergus Falls. Otto is the World's Largest Otter made a scrap metal...It is located in Adams Park.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Treasure City in Royalton is a unique souvenir stop just north of St. Cloud along Highway 10. It includes a wooden sign, pirate cutouts, coffee, and various collectibles. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is located in Darwin. It was produced by Francis A. Johnson, which was a project that took him 29-years. The location includes the Ball of Twine Museum.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Paul Bunyan

There are various locations in Minnesota that feature statues or sculptures in honor of Paul Bunyan. A talking Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox is located at Paul Bunyan Land, east of Brainerd. A Paul statue is also located at A-Pine Restaurant in Jenkins and a extended hand Paul Bunyan can be found in the small town of Akeley. A larger Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox can be found in Bemidji.

Twin Cities

Hot Sam's Antiques is located in Lakeville. I is a roadside stop along I-35 south of Minneapolis. It was founded in 1985 and features a junkyard, antique shops, and photo opportunities. The World's Largest Raspberry can be found in Hopkins. It weighs a half ton and is 22-feet tall. The World's Largest Stucco Snowman is located in North St. Paul. It stands 44-feet tall.

Northern Minnesota

The Big Smokey Bear is located in International Falls. It can be found near Voyageurs National Park and near the Canadian border. The Iron Man Statue call be found in Chisholm. It is a large sculpture of a brass-colored miner standing 36 feet tall. The World's Largest Hockey Stick is located in Eveleth, which is the home of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum. The World's Largest Walleye is along I-35 in Rush City. It weighs 2,000 pounds. The World's Largest Dilly Bar can be found at the Dairy Queen in Moorhead.

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Southern Minnesota

Hermann the German is a statue located in New Ulm. It is a 27-foot tall sword wielding individual located in Hermann Heights Park. The Jolly Green Giant is a statue located in Blue Earth. Lark Toys is an attraction in Kellogg along highway 61. The Largest Candy Store in Minnesota is located in Jordan, the Spam Museum can be found in Austin and the World's Largest Boot is located in Red Wing.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.