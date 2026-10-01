ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a special event at the St. Cloud State Community Garden this weekend.

The Homecoming Harvest Celebration is on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Since 2005, the garden has been a place where neighbors, gardeners, students, and campus partners have come together around growing and sharing food.

They will have live music, and Jupiter Moon will be there with ice cream.

The SCSU Community Garden is at the corner of 5th Avenue and 6th Street South in St. Cloud.

Read More: How St. Cloud State's Community Garden Stays Productive For 22 Years |