ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Organizers are putting out a call for artists for this summer's Downtown Art Crawl.

The Downtown Alliance and the Downtown Art Crawl Committee are looking for local and regional artists who do more than just display finished work. They want creators who can engage the public through live demonstrations, interactive projects, and hands-on artistic experiences. Artists of all mediums from visual, craft, performance, and literary, are welcome to apply. You can submit your proposal online. Applications must include a description of the proposed demonstration or interactive element, sample images of work, and the material required. The deadline to apply is June 30th.

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The Downtown Art Crawl is on Friday, August 14th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at indoor and outdoor spaces along St. Germain Street.

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The Central Minnesota Arts Board has given a grant to support the event.