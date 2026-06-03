CORINNA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager has drowned in a Wright County lake.

The Sheriff's Office reports that at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Lake in Corinna Township.

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They found an overturned kayak near the public access and dock on the north side of the lake, where several people were fishing. Witnesses say 18-year-old Cameron Mertens of Watkins was fishing from a kayak near the public access about 75 to 100 yards from the dock. Mertens fell from the kayak and drowned.