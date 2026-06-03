ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are participating in the National Summer Food Service Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

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Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Madison KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:00– 9:30 a.m., and a snack will be served from 2:15 – 2:45 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Westwood KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m., and a snack will be served from 2:45 – 3:15 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Kennedy KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m., and a snack will be served from 2:45 – 3:15 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Oak Hill KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., and a snack will be served from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Lincoln KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., and a snack will be served from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 1st and ending August 21st at the Mississippi Heights KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., and a snack will be served from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 1st and ending August 21st at the Pleasantview KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., and a snack will be served from 1:45 – 2:15 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st at the Clearview KIDSTOP site, breakfast will be served from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., and a snack will be served from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 2nd and ending August 21st, the Discovery, Eastside, and Roosevelt Boys & Girls Clubs will be serving a snack from 1 – 2 p.m., and a supper will be served from 4 – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Starting June 3rd and ending August 21st, the Southside Boys & Girls Clubs will be serving a snack from 1 – 2 p.m., and a supper will be served from 4 – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

Clubs & KIDSTOP sites offer a variety of age-appropriate activities to keep children active during the summer months. Members can get involved in Summer Brain Gain, fine arts, cooking, sports clubs, and more. The Boys & Girls Club also offers numerous field trip opportunities, including bowling, skating, the zoo, and the water park.

The Clubs’ summer programming hours are Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Boys & Girls Club’s KIDSTOP sites are open from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.