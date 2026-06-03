SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There is a tasty new event coming to Benton County.

The first Taste of Benton County is on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Sports Arena East.

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The event is a fundraiser for the Benton Economic Partnership. Executive Director Amanda Othoudt says they are looking for vendors right now.

It doesn't have to be from Benton County. All of us enjoy food establishments from our entire region. We're looking to showcase any and all food establishments from our region. We do offer a little bit of a stipend for those food vendors.

The deadline for food vendors to apply is June 12th. They have space for up to 30 vendors to participate.

Tickets to the Taste of Benton County are on sale right now.

Your ticket gets you in the door, and you can sample and taste all the flavors that are in the Sports Arena East. Any of the food and beverage vendors, everything is available with that ticket. You do not have to pay for any other food as you enter the venue.

The cost to go is $40 per person, with a limit of 250 tickets available. It is a 21-and-over event.