Souhan to Maintain Presence in St. Cloud Despite Retiring from Star Tribune

Jim Souhan is retiring after 36 years at the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He worked as both a beat writer and a columnist during his time there. Souhan says he made a lot of people anger but received an outpouring of support from readers, players and coaches who he interacted with throughout the years after he announced his retirement. Souhan plans to spend more time with his kids and grandkids.

Podcast Network

Souhan established an extensive podcast network, "Talk North" and "TalkNorth.com". He plans to maintain a presence with the podcast network and will continue to do daily appearances on WJON at 7:15 weekday mornings.

Early Years

Jim grew up in Baltimore, Maryland where he cultivated his love of baseball and the Orioles. Jim also grew up loving the Baltimore Colts. The Colts were big in Baltimore at that time. Jim's parents were a big influence on what he would become. His mom loved books and reading while his dad was a big sports fan. Listen to the 4-part series below.

Newspaper Business

Jim's first job in the newspaper business was at the Dallas Morning News where he eventually became the beat writer for the Dallas Cowboys. He left Dallas in 1989 to become the beat writer for the Minnesota Vikings for the Star Tribune. Jim also spent time as the beat writer for the Twins in the 90s before landing a full-time columnist gig from the Star Tribune in 2004 when Dan Barreiro left the newspaper to do radio full-time.