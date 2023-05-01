Souhan: Expectations For Newest Vikings’ Quarterback

The Vikings selected 6 players in this past weekend's NFL draft including 5th round quarterback Jaren Hall from BYU. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He described Hall has not being real big, he doesn't have a real strong arm but will have the ability to run around and make plays. Hall is 6'0 207 pounds. Souhan says Hall's strength lies in his accuracy and ability to throw the deep ball. He says the comparison that makes sense for Hall is Gardner Minshew, who is someone who can come in and make plays and be inspirational. Souhan says his size and lack of arm strength make it hard for anyone to want him as their long term starter. He does say Brock Purdy, who was the last player picked in last year's draft by San Francisco, profiled similarly to Hall.

The Vikings addressed defense on the 2nd and 3rd days of the draft after choosing receiver Jordan Addison in the first round. Souhan explains defensive backs Blackmon and Ward are new Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores type players who can play different positions and different styles. Souhan expects the Vikings to either trade or cut running back Dalvin Cook this offseason. He projects Alexander Mattison as the starter with Kene Nwangwu as the 3rd down back and Ty Chandler as the change of pace back.

Vikings 2023 Draft Picks:

First Round, 23rd overall selection: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Third Round, 102nd overall selection: CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Fourth Round, 134th overall selection: S Jay Ward, LSU

Fifth Round, 141st overall selection: NT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Fifth Round, 164th overall selection: QB Jaren Hall, BYU

Seventh Round, 222nd overall selection: RB DeWayne McBride, UAB If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.