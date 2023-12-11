Who May Start at Quarterback for the Vikings Saturday

The Vikings survived a poor offensive performance to win 3-0 at Las Vegas against the Raiders Sunday. Nick Mullens replaced an ineffective Josh Dobbs and now the question of who starts, who's #2 and who is 3rd string for Saturday's game at Cincinnati is on.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Vikings will likely turn to Mullens to start Saturday but he also thinks the team will consider 5th round rookie Jaren Hall. Souhan feels Hall may be the best quarterback on roster. He says it is possible that Mullens has outplayed Hall at practice or that Hall isn't 100% recovered from a concussion he suffered earlier this season. He expects Mullens to start and for Hall to be #2. That makes Dobbs the #3 quarterback for this weekend. A decision on who starts at quarterback will likely come Tuesday or Wednesday.

