Chip Scoggins; Vikings Moves That Are Coming Next

The Vikings moved on from Kirk Cousins as the soon to be 36-year old signed a 4-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings agreed to a 1-year $10 Million contract with quarterback Sam Darnold. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Chip Scoggins joined me on WJON to talk about what will happen next.

Get our free mobile app

Scoggins supports the Vikings decision to not commit to 4 years and $180 Million to Kirk Cousins. He says it may hurt the team in the short term but due to the cost savings of not paying Cousins that allows the Vikings to beef up their defense. The Vikings signed edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, and linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman. The Vikings also agreed to sign running back Aaron Jones and former XFL kicker John Parker Romo. Scoggins says the signing of Greenard could be a sign they won't be resigning Danielle Hunter. He explains the money could still be there to bring back Hunter but Greenard could be his replacement. Scoggins says the signings of Van Ginkel and Cashman are examples of versatile type players that defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes.

Scoggins still expects the Vikings to address depth at cornerback in free agency or the draft or both. He says Darnold will be a bridge quarterback and the team will likely draft a quarterback in April. Scoggins feels the team could take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at #11 or look to trade up into the top 5.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Chip Scoggins it is available below. Chip joins me tomorrow morning at 7:15 a.m. on WJON.