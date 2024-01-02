Insight Into the Viking Quarterback Position This Week and Beyond

Viking head coach Kevin O'Connell has indicated he knows who will start at quarterback for the Vikings Sunday when they play their final regular season game against the Lions in Detroit, but he won't announce the decision until all the parties involved are informed in person. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He suspects Nick Mullens will get the nod over Josh Dobbs and Jaren Hall. Souhan expects Dobbs to be the #2 quarterback and Hall to move back to #3.

The Vikings still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs with a win and losses from Green Bay, Seattle and either Tampa Bay or Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and expects to be ready to return for next season. Will he do that as a member of the Vikings? Cousins' contract is up and Jim Souhan feels the Vikings will push to resign the veteran. He says both sides want Cousins here but Souhan stopped short of saying he was confident a deal will get done because lots of variables are in play. The Vikings would still like to resign receiver Justin Jefferson to a long term contract this offseason as well.

