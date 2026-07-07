ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A planned mixed-use development project in south St. Cloud is moving forward.

During Monday night's meeting, the St. Cloud City Council held a public hearing on a request by the Jubilee Worship Center to rezone its property. The council approved the project on a 6-0 vote with one member abstaining.

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The development calls for the two lots to be divided into four lots at 3125 and 3143 along County Road 74. Lot one is 8.8 acres and is where the Jubilee Worship Center is located. That will remain the same. Lot four is 19.8 acres of an environmentally sensitive area. That area will also remain the same for now. Lots two and three are just over 17 acres. The plan calls for five apartment buildings with a total of 244 units, as well as an office, a courtyard, and 499 parking spaces.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the apartment vacancy rate in St. Cloud is just 1.5 percent right now. He says recent studies indicate the city needs nearly 600 more housing units in the next four years.

The property has been on the market for about 10 years now.

During the public hearing, residents who spoke were mainly concerned about the increased traffic the development could generate.

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