ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Your kids can beat the summer heat with another Pop Up Splash Pad event.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is hosting the event this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Whitney Sports Complex at the corner of Stockinger Drive and Forest Drive.

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Pop Up Splash Pad/Park & Rec Dept. Pop Up Splash Pad/Park & Rec Dept.

Program Coordinator Cassie Woischke says this is the fourth year of the partnership with the police department and fire department.

It's a good opportunity to interact with the first responders in a fun setting. All the departments enjoy it. The fire department brings out their tower one truck, they extend the ladder, and spray water out of the bucket for the kids. The police department will also have a squad car for the kids to check out. We'll have yard games, bubble making, music, and food trucks.

The Pop-Up Splash Pad is free, and no registration is required. Just remember to bring a towel and dress in clothes that can get wet.

Woischke says they average about 500 people at this event.

Later this summer, the Park and Rec Department is hosting Splash Pad Bubble Bashes on July 17th and August 21st, Badges and Bobbers on July 24th, and Dino Dig and Fossil Explorers on August 22nd.