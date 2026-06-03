Get Ready For Stormy Weather Heading Our Way

Get Ready For Stormy Weather Heading Our Way

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Confidence is increasing for an active stretch of weather starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

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National Weather Service
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A few storms could become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. A line or multiple clusters of thunderstorms is expected to spread east from the Dakotas on Wednesday evening. A few may be strong to severe, with the main hazards being severe wind and large hail. The threat will diminish as the storms progress east through Minnesota.

National Weather Service
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Additional storms are expected on Thursday and Friday, with conditional risks for severe hail and wind if stronger cells develop.

National Weather Service
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St. Cloud has officially had 6.91 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 2.60 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent update on Thursday shows 62 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 12 percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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