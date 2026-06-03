UNDATED (WJON News) -- Confidence is increasing for an active stretch of weather starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

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A few storms could become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. A line or multiple clusters of thunderstorms is expected to spread east from the Dakotas on Wednesday evening. A few may be strong to severe, with the main hazards being severe wind and large hail. The threat will diminish as the storms progress east through Minnesota.

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Additional storms are expected on Thursday and Friday, with conditional risks for severe hail and wind if stronger cells develop.

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St. Cloud has officially had 6.91 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 2.60 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent update on Thursday shows 62 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 12 percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought.