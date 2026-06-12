Foley Is Bringing the Fun Over the Next 6 Days

Foley Fun Days starts today in Foley goes through June 17. To learn more about what's happening in Foley over the next week, I was joined by Foley Fun Days Director Juanita Beauchamp. She says the event starts today with their city wide garage sales.

Saturday June 13

The garage sales continue Saturday. Other events include their 15th annual book sale, tractor drive at Foley High School at 10am, Kids Bike Rodeo from 10am-1pm at Lions Park, Ambassador Coronation First Presbyterian Church at 6pm, and Hot Air Balloon Rides at Northern Hollow Winery from 6:30-9:30pm.

Monday June 15

The Foley Fun Days 5K run/walk will take place starting at 4:45pm with the Kids 1K followed by the 5K at 6pm. The Hot Dog eating contest will happen on the main stage at 4:45pm and Stick and Picks will be performing starting at 7:10pm.

Tuesday June 16

The sidewalk sale will take place from noon-8pm in downtown Foley. The tennis and pickleball tournament will take place starting at 9am. Reading Royalty will take place at the Foley Library for kids 3-12. Conductor Jack will host a dance party on the main stage at 3pm. The Heavenly Hot Rod Show will take place at St. John's Catholic Church from 4-8pm. It is Family Fun Night on Tuesday with carnival games, kids games and the petting zoo. The ice cream social will be from 6-8pm.

Wednesday June 17

The Grande Parade featuring more than 100 units starts at 6pm. Juanita Beauchamp says they will have 9 marching bands. Chase Grant will perform after the parade on the main stage until 10pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Juanita Beauchamp, click below.