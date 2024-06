Foley native Bryn Greenwaldt performed well Saturday at the United States Olympic swimming/diving trials in Indianapolis. She competed in the 50 free SCY. Greenwaldt finished 5th in her heat with a time of 25.93. She did not advance to the next round and finishes the competition 56th overall in the event.

Greenwaldt is a sophomore swimmer at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.