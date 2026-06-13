NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A Foley woman was hurt when the car she was riding in was involved in a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 23 in New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 79-year-old Robert Tatge of Spicer was going west on Highway 9, and a car being driven by 75-year-old Glendor Johnson of Oak Park was going south on Highway 23 when they crashed.

A passenger in Johnson's car, 63-year-old Jossie Johnson of Foley, was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tatge and Glendor Johnson were not hurt in the crash.

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