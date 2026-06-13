SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A beloved event is making its return to the St. Cloud area for the first time in almost 40 years. The Shriners' Circus will wow fans under the big top once again on June 20th with three shows. The circus will take place at the Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

The Osman Shrine has been putting on circuses for over 100 years.

St. Cloud Osman Shrine President Peter Anagnos says it is a high-level performance circus:

"We're going to have aerial acts. We're going to have the motorcycles in the wheel of death or the globe of death, sphere of death, I don't know what they call it anymore. We're going to have animals. They've retired the elephants, so no more elephants, but there'll be horses, and camels that during intermission kids can ride."

He says there will be everything you expect to see at a circus, plus all the great circus food like cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, pickles on a stick, hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, and more.

The St. Cloud Shriners' Circus will have 2 rings, a ringmaster, and clowns.

Anagnos says with the Twin Cities circus having to take a year off, they felt the time was right to bring the circus back to the St. Cloud Area. He says it has taken over six years of planning to bring the circus back:

"Oh, it's a big deal, even now! I'm proud of all the engagement that the membership has brought forward. We're down in membership right now, we're only at 38, but everyone has kind of stepped up their game, and we're making this happen."

Anagnos says in addition to all the circus fun, the Shriners are giving away a bike to one lucky kid at each show. Kids can register for the drawing at the circus once they arrive. Show times are 1:00, 4:00, and 7:00 p.m. on the 20th. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $7.50 if you purchased in advance through the Value Connection.

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