ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some student-athletes at St. Cloud State University are wrapping up the school year with new hardware.

St. Cloud State Athletics handed out its first-ever department-wide athletic achievement awards in conjunction with the SCSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at the department’s annual Senior Send-Off.

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Coach of the Year

Quincy Henderson (Men’s Basketball) – Coach Henderson was named the NSIC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year and guided the Huskies to the second-most wins in a season in program history (26). He also helped SCSU to earn its first regular season NSIC Championship since 2003, its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, and NCAA Tournament win since 2018.

Female Athlete of the Year (Team Sport)

Ella Thompson (Volleyball) – Thompson was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Second Team All-American and a First Team All-Central Region performer by the AVCA and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Female Athlete of the Year (Individual Sport)

Hallie Drossel (Women’s Swim & Dive) – Drossel was the NSIC Preseason Swimmer of the Year and conference champion in the 100 breaststroke.

Male Athlete of the Year (Team Sport)

Wyatt Hawks (Men’s Basketball) – Hawks was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-NSIC selection. For the season, he averaged 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Male Athlete of the Year (Individual Sport)

Joel Jesuroga (Wrestling) – Jesuroga finished the season with a 24-1 record, including a 9-1 mark against ranked opponents. He was named a First Team All-NSIC performer, was the Super Region V champion, and earned all-America honors at the national meet after finishing as the runner-up at 157 pounds.

Team Performance of the Year

Volleyball – SCSU Volleyball won its second consecutive NSIC Tournament Championship after taking down the No. 13, No. 2, and No. 5 teams in the country to punch their ticket to their sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The Huskies also advanced to their second straight Sweet 16 (Central Region Championship), tying the program record for NCAA Tournament wins in a season (two), after knocking off the No. 2 team in the country and tournament host, Nebraska Kearney, on its home floor in the Round of 32.

Individual Performance of the Year

Justyce Porter (Softball) – Porter threw just the fifth perfect game in the history of St. Cloud State Softball against Bridgeport (Pa.) on Feb. 28 and the ninth no-hitter against Sioux Falls on April 12. She struck out seven batters out in her perfect 7.0 inning outing and six batters in her no-hitter. Porter became just the second Husky to pitch multiple solo no-hitters over a career and the first to do so in one season.

Highlight of the Year

Wyatt Hawks (Men’s Basketball) – With a three-point lead and the ball and a regular-season conference championship on the line on the road at Augustana on February 14, Hawks jammed home a putback dunk to grow the SCSU lead to five late in the game. Out of the ensuing timeout, Hawks swatted a layup attempt off the glass and leaked out for a breakaway dunk, sealing the Huskies' first regular-season conference championship since 2003.

Husky of the Year

Claire Salzer (Women’s Swim & Dive) – Salzer, a biomedical science major and psychology minor, currently serves as the Vice President of SCSU’s SAAC, where she has led initiatives promoting mental health awareness, wellness, and community engagement, including campus clean-ups and advocacy campaigns. Additionally, Salzer was a member of the Women’s Swim & Dive leadership committee, where she helped foster unity, provided guidance to teammates, and led by example.

Coaches and the Athletics Communications staff nominated student-athletes, and each award was narrowed to four finalists before SAAC and the coaches/staff voted to determine the winners.

SCSU Athletics also recognized its 90 seniors for their contributions to the department over the past four-plus years.