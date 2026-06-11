Highway 10 Sees Crash With Injuries But No Serious Harm

Highway 10 Sees Crash With Injuries But No Serious Harm

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 10 in Haven Township at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.  One vehicle was eastbound on Highway 10 while a second vehicle was entering eastbound Highway 10 from southbound County Road 16. They collided in the intersection.

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Two passengers in one of the vehicles, 77-year-old Mary Lombard of Clear Lake, and 78-year-old Robert Lombard of Clear Lake, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of their vehicle, 48-year-old Laurie Lopez of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 41-year-old Bo Boelter of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers

Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.

Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

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