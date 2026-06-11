ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 10 in Haven Township at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. One vehicle was eastbound on Highway 10 while a second vehicle was entering eastbound Highway 10 from southbound County Road 16. They collided in the intersection.

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Two passengers in one of the vehicles, 77-year-old Mary Lombard of Clear Lake, and 78-year-old Robert Lombard of Clear Lake, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of their vehicle, 48-year-old Laurie Lopez of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 41-year-old Bo Boelter of St. Cloud, was not hurt.