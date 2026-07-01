LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was jailed and now faces a drug sales charge in Morrison County.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender task Force used a search warrant at a home in the 14000 block of 133rd Street in the City of Little Falls on Wednesday. Members of the Morrison County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the home of 67-year-old Barry Johnson.

The sheriff's office says they found methamphetamine inside the home, along with Johnson.

Johnson was arrested on probable cause of 1st-degree drug sales and faces an additional charge of drug possession.

Johnson was booked into the Morrison County Jail, where he is being held for court.

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