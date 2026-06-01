Five Arrested in a Major Drug Trafficking Operation

Five Arrested in a Major Drug Trafficking Operation

Maja Hitij, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating out of Central Minnesota. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) has completed a months-long investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking group that was operating in the area.

The case started in January when the task force received information that 48-year-old Randal Ramler of St. Cloud was involved in the distritubtion of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Central Minnesota area. As a result of the investigation, CMVOTF was able to identify other people involved in the drug trafficking organization, recover or purchase over 18 pounds of meth, and seize three handguns.

Ramler was arrested and has been charged with first-degree controlled substance possession, first-degree controlled substance sale, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Others involved and charges against them include:

  • 33-year-old Michael Kurkowski of Minneapolis - First Degree Controlled Substance Sale and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • 31-year-old Oscar Hinostroza-Morena of Minneapolis - First Degree Controlled Substance Sale and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • 45-year-old Sean Trudo of Minneapolis - First Degree Controlled Substance Sale and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • 49-year-old Daniel Borden of Inver Grove Heights - First Degree Controlled Substance Possession and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that the group was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota and contributing to the ongoing drug abuse and addiction issues affecting area communities.

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Filed Under: central minnesota violent offender task force
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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