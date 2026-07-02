UNDATED (WJON News) -- More rounds of strong storms are possible this week.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says there's an enhanced Risk for severe weather across western Minnesota and a slight risk elsewhere across the forecast area for Thursday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

We also have a slight risk for severe storms across southern and southwestern Minnesota on Friday.

Far southeastern Minnesota is dealing with flooding issues on Thursday morning after receiving some heavy rain on Wednesday night. Emergency management reported flooding resulting in closed roads and difficult travel in Mower County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

So far for the summer months of June and July combined, St. Cloud has had 3.62 inches of rain, which is about a quarter of an inch below normal.