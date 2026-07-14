ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A heavenly little ride will be taking place again this Sunday.

The 46th annual Tour of Saints bike ride will take the cyclists through various routes in Stearns County.

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Event Director Michael Doyle says they have their traditional 35 and 50-mile rides from St. Joseph down to Cold Spring and back through Collegeville Orchards. They've also added a 50-mile route all on the Lake Wobegon Trail.

Start in St. Joe, go on the Lake Wobegon Trail through Avon, on to Albany, and then turn and go northeast to the Art in Motion BOHO cafe in Holdingford. We're going to have a rest stop there with food.

Some riders will start to arrive on Saturday. Overnight stays are available for participants at St. John's University.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Doyle says more than 1,000 cyclists are expected to participate in what has become a family tradition for many.

I just got a call the other day from somebody who's going to be doing it with his grandson. I talked to a man the other day who had done it for years with his uncle and was featured at his uncle's funeral because he said it was his favorite thing to do, fishing, and the Tour of Saints.

Most riders come from Minnesota and the surrounding states, but some come as far away as Alaska and North Carolina.

The cyclists will get an early start on Sunday, leaving the College of St. Benedict between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. They'll end with a festive finish at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph.