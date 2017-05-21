Stearns, Benton County Women Among 12 Finalists for ‘Princess Kay of the Milky Way’

ST. JOSEPH – Young women from both Stearns and Benton counties have been named among the 12 finalists for the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The winner will be crowned in August, the day before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.

The announcement came after a weekend leadership workshop held at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

More than 50 dairy princesses representing counties across the state participated.

The finalists include:

Emily Annexstad, 19, St. Peter, daughter of Rolf and Jean Annexstad, and representing Nicollet County;

Anna Broll, 19, Chaska, daughter of Dan and Kathie Broll, and representing Carver County;

Shelby Campbell, 19, Maple Lake, daughter of LeRoy Campbell and Donna Decker, and representing Wright County;

Gina Holdvogt, 19, Freeport, daughter of Alvin and Bernie Holdvogt, and representing Stearns County;

Abby Hopp, 19, Chatfield, daughter of Doug and Heather Hopp, and representing Fillmore County;

Madelin Lindahl, 20, Lindstrom, daughter of Kevin and Tara Lindahl, and representing Chisago County;

Quinci Scherber, 23, Rogers, daughter of John and Staci Scherber, and representing Hennepin County;

Rebecca Schubert, 18, Rice, daughter of Natalie and Jerome Schubert, and representing Benton County;

Margaret Socha, 18, Rogers, daughter of Michael and Donna Socha, and representing Wright County;

Samantha Traxler, 18, Cleveland, daughter of Brian and Patty Pettis, and Brian and Heather Traxler, and representing Le Sueur County;

Ashley Warren, 19, Watkins, daughter of John and Carol Warren, and representing Meeker County; and

Jessaca Zuidema, 19, Blomkest, daughter of Jan and Jolene Zuidema, and representing Kandiyohi County.

The finalists were selected based on their passion for dairy and their communication skills.

Princess Kay and county dairy princesses make appearances to help explain dairy farm families’ commitment to taking care of their animals and resources while providing wholesome, nutritious and affordable dairy products.