Dairy Princesses: Hailey Frericks Doing Double Duty at State Fair

ALBANY -- Stearns County has four women among the 10 finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Nineteen-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany is one of the four along with her twin sister Kallie Frericks.

Hailey says it's been a busy summer for the 10 finalists. She says at the recent Stearns County Fair in Sauk Centre she also was showing her own dairy cow.

I've been involved in 4H for a very long time and it's actually my final year in 4H I'm heading to the State Fair with a dairy cow too, so we'll have an awfully busy State Fair. But I'm so excited and can't wait to get down there.

Frericks says she didn't grow up on a dairy farm herself, but her family has been involved in the dairy industry for a long time.

I'm a farm girl, I grew up on a strawberry farm near Albany, but I've been fully immersed in the dairy community since I was young my grandpa used to milk cows. I still give farm tours and feed calves.

Frericks will be a sophomore this fall at South Dakota State University in Brookings. She's studying Ag Business with a minor in Ag Marketing.

The 10 finalists will arrive at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Monday, August 22nd to start being judged with the coronation on August 24th the day before the State Fair begins.

As a finalist, she will have her head carved in a 90-pound block of butter, which takes about six to eight hours.

Last week we had Alex Christen of Sauk Centre in the studio. We will also have Kallie Frericks and Briana Maus on the air before they leave for St. Paul.