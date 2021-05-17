Albany Woman Named Finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL -- A Stearns County woman is a finalist for this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Twenty-year-old Jessica Ohmann of Albany is one of 10 finalists for the Midwest Dairy Association's top ambassador.

Ohmann is the daughter of Ron and Ami Ohmann.

Omann and the other nine finalists advanced after completing personal interviews, delivering a speech, and participating in a mock media interview.

The winner of the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned in August. All of the finalists will then have their likeness carved in butter at the Minnesota State Fair.