Meeker County Woman Crowned 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

FALCON HEIGHTS -- A Meeker County woman is this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Nineteen-year-old Anna Euerle of Litchfield was crowned Wednesday night during a ceremony on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Midwest Dairy

Her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter for the first two days of the State Fair. The other nine finalists will also have their likeness sculpted as well.

Euerle is the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

She is a student at Ridgewater College.

