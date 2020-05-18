Two Stearns County Residents Named Princess Kay Finalists

ST. PAUL -- Two Stearns County residents have been named among ten finalists for the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Seventeen-year-old Maggie Molitor of Rockville and 18-year-old Katherine Maus of Freeport will look to serve as this year's goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Other finalists include:

- Emily Benrud representing Goodhue County

- Brenna Connelly representing Olmsted County

- Mackenzie Craig representing Douglas County

- Emma Friauf representing McLeod County

- Taylor Jerde representing Dakota County

- Maggie Meyer representing Meeker County

- Valerie Sauder representing Dodge County

- Rebeckah Schroeder representing Houston County

The 10 finalists will compete for the crown in August.

Officials say an announcement will be made regarding the coronation as more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clearer.