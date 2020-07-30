Princess Kay Coronation, Butter Sculpting to Continue

ST. PAUL -- Even though the Minnesota State Fair will not be happening this year, the crowning of the next Princess Kay of the Milky Way will go on.

The coronation is still happening on Wednesday, August 12th as planned at an in-person private banquet in St. Paul for the 10 candidates and their families. For everyone else who wants to see it, there will be a live stream on the Princess Kay Facebook page.

Reigning Princess Kay Amy Kyllo of Byron says the tradition of having their likeness carved in butter is also continuing.

The next day butter sculpting will be continuing, it will not be open to the public, but once again there will be live updates from Princess Kay's Facebook page. So Princess Kay will be sculpted on August 13th and then the other nine candidates in the days following.

The sculpting will be taking place on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in the butter booth inside the Dairy Building.

Two of the 10 candidates are from Stearns County 18-year-old Katherine Maus of Freeport and 17-year-old Maggie Molitor of Rockville.

The summer is normally a very busy time for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way, however, this year COVID-19 has forced most organizations to cancel city parades and county fairs. Kyllo says she's had to adapt with a lot of virtual visits via zoom.

And then I've also done some socially distant in-person events. So I went to some dairy drive-thrus, kind of the idea of a breakfast on the farm, but his year people could drive through the farm.

The Midwest Dairy Association sponsors the program.