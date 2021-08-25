Albany Woman Vying for 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

FALCON HEIGHTS -- An Albany woman is among the 10 finalists competing for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Twenty-year-old Jessica Ohmann is representing Stearns County. She is the daughter of Ron and Ami Ohmann.

The 68th Princess Kay will be crowned tonight (Wednesday) during a ceremony starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The 10 finalists were named back in May.

The finalists include:

Emeliya Dose, 18, of Plainview, representing Wabasha County; daughter of Paul Dose and Miranda and Rob Young

Kelsey Erf, 19, of Oakdale, representing Washington County; daughter of Dave and Kathy Erf

Anna Euerle, 19, of Litchfield, representing Meeker County; daughter of Vaughn and Joan Euerle

Alaina Johnson, 18, of Dakota, representing Houston County; daughter of Ryan and Tracy Johnson

Kelsey Kuball, 19, of Waterville, representing Rice County; daughter of Shannon and Nathan Kuball

Emily Leonard, 21, of Norwood Young America, representing Carver County; daughter of Tim and Amy Leonard

Isabelle Lindahl, 20, of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County; daughter of Kevin and Tara Lindahl

Megan Meyer, 17, of Rollingstone, representing Winona County; daughter of John and Connie Meyer

Jessica Ohmann, 20, of Albany, representing Stearns County; daughter of Ron and Ami Ohmann

Katrina Thoe, 22, of Hayfield, representing Dodge County; daughter of Susie and Jeffrey Thoe

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for promoting dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program.

