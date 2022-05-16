4 Stearns County Women Among 10 Finalists for Princess Kay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four women from Stearns County are among the 10 finalists to become the next Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

The Midwest Dairy Association held its Dairy and Promotion Leadership event over the weekend in Minneapolis.

The local women who have been named finalists are 20-year-old Alex Christen of Sauk Centre, 19-year-old Hailey Frericks of Albany, 19-year-old Kallie Frericks of Albany, and 18-year-old Briana Maus of Freeport.

To compete as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way the candidates submitted an application, had a personal interview, gave a speech, and participated in mock interviews. They are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for promoting dairy.

The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned in August on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.