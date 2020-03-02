Klobuchar is Ending Her Presidential Bid, Will Endorse Biden

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)__ Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is set to endorse Joe Biden.

Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night.

Klobuchar called it quits after a bid that broke briefly into the top tier with a third-place finish in New Hampshire but failed to sustain that energy further into the Democratic nomination fight.

The three-term senator launched her campaign in a Minnesota snowstorm, touting her ``grit'' and Midwestern sensibilities.

But she couldn't compete with her rivals in early fundraising, and her effort to own the primary's moderate lane got tougher when Biden and Pete Buttigieg got in.